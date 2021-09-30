Job Details

Permanent full-time preferably based in Canberra, but with flexible options available to the right candidate

Work with a cutting-edge technical team focused on providing solutions to tackle complex development problems

Join a mission-driven organisation working in the international aid and development sector The Opportunity This is an opportunity to provide your technical expertise and apply an equity perspective to the design and delivery of aid programs to address some of the world’s most pressing challenges. Abt Associates is committed to addressing inequity in health policy and systems, governance, and economic empowerment. The International Technical Practice (ITP) is a cutting-edge technical team which works across UK, Australian and US funded investments in Africa, Asia, and the Indo-Pacific. It combines sectoral expertise in health, governance, GEDSI, economics and MERL in interdisciplinary ways to tackle complex development problems; our approach is characterised by a focus on inclusion, power and politics, evidence, and locally-led solutions. Abt Associates values individuality and celebrates difference with a strong commitment to diversity, equality, racial equity, gender, and disability inclusion; we strongly encourage people from culturally and linguistically diverse communities and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to apply for this position. We offer flexible work arrangements, reasonable accommodations for staff with disability, and a culturally safe environment for staff members from diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds. The Senior Advisor for Equity and Localisation is a key technical position within the International Technical Practice (ITP) team with focus on the following: Strategy/Growth: Provide an equity perspective to drive business growth in GEDSI programming, including across the core domains of EVAW (Ending Violence Against Women), Women’s Economic Empowerment and Women’s Leadership. This role will act as technical lead to GEDSI bids, as well as provide cross-cutting advice on all other sectoral bids. Technical Quality and Delivery: provide high quality technical advice, reports and other outputs on GEDSI for Abt-held portfolio projects and smaller consultancies as required. Corporate Equity Initiatives: Support the implementation of internal policies and guidelines relating to localisation of racial diversity, gender, and inclusion. Thought leadership: Represent the company in equity fora and contribute to thought leadership work in GEDSI and locally led development. About You We are seeking an individual who brings substantial experience in GEDSI programming and lived experience, as follows: Designing and delivering international development programs in GEDSI or from a GEDSI perspective (e.g. women’s leadership in health, designing gender mainstreaming activities in governance programs etc)

Demonstrated technical competencies in at least two core domains of GEDSI – e.g. EVAW, women’s leadership, Women’s Economic Empowerment; and/or cross cutting domains such as women peace and security and gender mainstreaming.

Experience in the localisation agenda, with demonstrated understanding of how to support local leadership, ownership and sustainability in aid interventions in the Asia-Pacific.

Entrepreneurial and growth skills – ability to contribute to growth efforts or identify new innovations and opportunities in the equity sector and turn these new market opportunities.

Representational and communication skills – strong ability to work with donors, aid partners and across a global organisation, and ability to build strong and genuine equity networks.

Experience leading internal organisational change processes in equity or on localisation would be an asset. Further Information & How to Apply Refer to the ‘View Position Description’ link to view full details and key requirements of this opportunity. Please submit your application online via the Careers Page of the Abt Associates website, including your CV and cover letter addressing how you meet the requirements of this role. You must have full Australian working rights to be eligible for consideration for this role. Closing Date: Monday, 18 October 2021 – 5pm (AEST) We welcome and thank all applicants however only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. About Abt Associates Abt Associates a mission-driven, global leader with a proven track record in complex program implementation in the international development sector. We offer bold solutions and technical excellence in Health, Economic Growth, Governance, Research & Evaluation, Environment & Energy, Gender Equality & Social Inclusion. Working with our many partners, we have driven measurable social impact for more than 55 years, to achieve our mission of improving the quality of life and economic well-being of people worldwide. We operate in remote and challenging environments and employ more than 3,700 staff in over 50 countries. For more information about us and what we do, visit our website at www.abtassociates.com We are deeply committed to safeguarding, to protect and prevent harm and abuse to individuals we work for and who work for us. Our recruitment and selection procedures reflect our commitment to protecting children and vulnerable adults from abuse and exploitation. We will not tolerate discrimination, harassment, child abuse, sexual abuse, or exploitation in any form, and expect everyone to be treated with respect and dignity. Abt Associates acknowledges the traditional custodians of the lands and waters on which we live and work. We pay respect to elders both past and present.