Job Details

Short-term contract opportunity in our Brisbane Head Office, flexible work options available

Dynamic, fast-paced role in a close-knit BD team working in the international development sector

Knowledge of the international development sector, DFAT market and Asia Pacific countries preferred The Opportunity As the Tender Specialist you will work within our dynamic Business Development team to provide support on major bids and lead end-to-end project management of high quality, client-focussed and compliant proposals. This role will have you working with delivery partners, subject matter experts, Abt’s Executive and project delivery teams. In this role you will: Ensure business development processes are followed and proposals and tenders are submitted within often tight timeframes

Work with a range of technical subject-matter experts to ensure Abt’s proposals are innovative

Apply critical thinking to develop strategies, win themes and unique selling points

Help Abt attract, identify and secure high-quality talent for proposals through strong Asia Pacific knowledge and networks This is a short-term contract role (6-9 months) to support the growth of Abt Australia’s portfolio. About You We are seeking an individual with: A passion for International Relations and hold a bachelor’s degree in a relevant field (international relations, international development, public policy, business)

At least two years’ experience in either a business development role or similar within the international development sector

Strong planning skills with a flexibility to changing priorities, and the ability to prepare professional, high quality bids and tenders

Strong knowledge of the international development sector, DFAT market and Asia Pacific countries is highly desired Further Information & How to Apply Refer to the 'View Position Description' link to view full details of this opportunity. Applications close: Wednesday, 29 September 2021 – midnight (AEST) Abt Associates values individuality and celebrates difference with a strong commitment to diversity, equality, gender and racial equity and disability inclusion; we encourage applications from diverse backgrounds, perspectives and skills so that we can be collectively stronger and have sustained global impact. We are deeply committed to safeguarding, to protect and prevent harm and abuse to individuals we work for and who work for us. Our recruitment and selection procedures reflect our commitment to protecting children and vulnerable adults from abuse and exploitation. We will not tolerate discrimination, harassment, child abuse, sexual abuse, or exploitation in any form, and expect everyone to be treated with respect and dignity. About Abt Associates Abt Associates a mission-driven, global leader with a proven track record in complex program implementation in the international development sector. We offer bold solutions and technical excellence in Health, Economic Growth, Governance, Research & Evaluation, Environment & Energy, Gender Equality & Social Inclusion. Working with our many partners, we have driven measurable social impact for more than 55 years, to achieve our mission of improving the quality of life and economic well-being of people worldwide. We operate in remote and challenging environments and employ more than 3,700 staff in over 50 countries.