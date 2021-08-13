Job Details

Fixed term Adviser opportunity located in Canberra – 2-year contract

Work with a cutting-edge technical team focused on providing solutions to complex development issues

Utilise your technical expertise to contribute to the design and delivery of aid programs The Opportunity This is an opportunity to contribute to the design and delivery of aid programs designed to address some of the world’s most pressing challenges – such as understanding political settlements in Indonesia and the Pacific and their impact on aid delivery or promoting the leadership of women in health sector delivery in Papua New Guinea. The International Technical Practice (ITP) – a cutting edge technical team which works across UK, Australian and US funded investments in Africa, Asia, and the Indo-Pacific, combines sectoral expertise in health, governance, GEDSI, economics and MERL in interdisciplinary ways to tackle complex development problems. Our approach is characterised by a focus on inclusion, power and politics, evidence, and locally led solutions. Abt Associates values individuality and celebrates difference with a strong commitment to diversity, equality, gender and racial equity and disability inclusion; we encourage applications from diverse backgrounds, perspectives and skills so that we can be collectively stronger and have sustained global impact. The Technical Adviser – International Development and Governance will work within the International Technical Practice (ITP) team and focus on activities relating to Governance, as well as provide support to other areas (Economics, GEDSI, MERL). The individual appointed must be able to demonstrate the ability to work and deliver under pressure, be a self-starter, and be able to take the initiative when required. The Technical Adviser will contribute to the ITP in four ways: Technical tasks: deliver key projects and consulting tasks. Thought leadership/learning: produce thought leadership pieces and internal learning materials. Growth: contribute technical expertise to key Australia (and occasionally UK) business development opportunities. Strategy: contribute to ITP strategy development and implementation. About You We are seeking an individual who has: 10+ years’ relevant work experience in international development, or social development in an international context, good knowledge of development theory and practice, and experience across the project development cycle

Degree in a relevant field (economics, public health, social science, international development)

Analytical mindset and data analysis skills, and a proven ability with data management

Excellent writing, presentation, facilitation, and general communication skills

Ability to foster and develop working partnerships with in-country government representatives, partners, donors and other key stakeholders

Experience with project management and business development Experience supporting or leading locally led change processes, as well as experience with development programming in Australia with Department of Foreign Affairs (DFAT), a bilateral donor, multilateral development organisation will be looked upon favourably. A full list of key requirements can be found in the Terms of Reference in the ‘View Position Description’ link above. Further Information & How to Apply Refer to the ‘View Position Description’ link to view full details and key requirements of this opportunity. Please submit your application online via the Careers Page of the Abt Associates website, including your CV and cover letter addressing how you meet the requirements of this role. You must have full Australian working rights to be eligible for consideration for this role. We strongly encourage Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to apply for this position. Closing Date: Sunday, 29 August 2021 – midnight (AEST) We welcome and thank all applicants however only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. We are deeply committed to safeguarding, to protect and prevent harm and abuse to individuals we work for and who work for us. Our recruitment and selection procedures reflect our commitment to protecting children and vulnerable adults from abuse and exploitation. We will not tolerate discrimination, harassment, child abuse, sexual abuse, or exploitation in any form, and expect everyone to be treated with respect and dignity. About Abt Associates Abt Associates a mission-driven, global leader with a proven track record in complex program implementation in the international development sector. We offer bold solutions and technical excellence in Health, Economic Growth, Governance, Research & Evaluation, Environment & Energy, Gender Equality & Social Inclusion. Working with our many partners, we have driven measurable social impact for more than 55 years, to achieve our mission of improving the quality of life and economic well-being of people worldwide. We operate in remote and challenging environments and employ more than 3,700 staff in over 50 countries. For more information about us and what we do, visit our website at www.abtassociates.com Abt Associates acknowledges the traditional custodians of the lands and waters on which we live and work. We pay respect to elders both past and present.