Job Details

12-month maternity cover opportunity in our Brisbane Head Office, flexible work options available

Join a small, close-knit team to support business activities by providing accurate financial reviews and forecasts

Ability to work with a range of global stakeholders and develop meaningful relationships The Opportunity The Financial Analyst will support the Corporate Planning and Business Partnering Lead, and will be expected to fulfill the following duties (but not limited to): Prepare monthly financial reports and other reports when necessary, and maintain budget and forecast data tables

Support the quarterly forecasting and annual long-range planning processes

Provide financial costing and analysis for business development activities, including the pricing of tenders

Extract data from the Abt’s financial management system for financial models, and maintain cash flow forecast models About You We are seeking an individual with: Bachelor’s degree in Accounting or Finance

2+ years’ experience in a Financial Analyst role, or similar

Intermediate to advanced Excel skills

Strong communication skills, aptitude, and flexibility

Excellent stakeholder engagement skills as well as a level of cultural awareness

Further Information & How to Apply Refer to the 'Position Description' link to view full details and key requirements for this opportunity. Please submit your application online via the Careers Page of the Abt Associates website, including your CV and cover letter addressing how you meet the requirements of this role. You must have full Australian working rights to be eligible for consideration for this role. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples are strongly encouraged to apply. Applications close: Thursday, 26 August 2021 – midnight (AEST) We welcome and thank all applicants however only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. About Abt Associates Abt Associates a mission-driven, global leader with a proven track record in complex program implementation in the international development sector. We offer bold solutions and technical excellence in Health, Economic Growth, Governance, Research & Evaluation, Environment & Energy, Gender Equality & Social Inclusion. Working with our many partners, we have driven measurable social impact for more than 55 years, to achieve our mission of improving the quality of life and economic well-being of people worldwide. We operate in remote and challenging environments and employ more than 3,700 staff in over 50 countries.