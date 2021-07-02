Job Details

Permanent position with flexible work arrangements

Values-driven, global organisation operating in the international development sector

Opportunity to apply your ICT Security expertise in partnership with global stakeholders The Opportunity The Cyber Security Specialist will report to the Head of ICT in the Brisbane Office and is responsible for coordinating cyber security across all Abt Associates Australia and Britain hybrid on-premises and cloud-based platforms and processes. As part of this role you will: Coordinate critical incident response and recovery including continual improvement of relevant playbooks, policies, and procedures, as well as effective system security hygiene and vulnerability scanning and testing

Maintain strong levels of stakeholder engagement across the Australia, Britain and United States business including Executive and Senior leadership teams

Provide and coordinate security advice, security awareness and compliance training plus other related cyber security education to improve the resilience of our people

Coordinate risk management activities including risk and incident analysis and remediation, as well as disaster recovery and business continuity processes and testing

Coordinate security governance activities including Abt’s internal CyberMetrics maturity program reporting and the ICT security roadmap, as well as monitoring regulatory compliance requirements and changes About You We are seeking an individual who has: Relevant industry certification, Bachelor's Degree, or related technical discipline

Minimum 2 years of relevant work experience

Understanding of key information technology components; networking, business systems, cloud computing and security specific tool sets

Strong analytical skills and attention to detail

Excellent time management skills, and the ability to prioritise and multi-task while proactively managing customer expectations

Ability to work efficiently and independently with minimal supervision to meet important deadlines Refer to the Terms of Reference for details on desirable skills and knowledge. Further Information & How to Apply Refer to the ‘View Position Description’ link to view full details and key requirements for this opportunity. Please submit your application online via the Careers Page of the Abt Associates website, including your CV and cover letter addressing how you meet the requirements of this role. You must have full Australian working rights to be eligible for consideration for this role. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples are encouraged to apply. Closing Date: Sunday, 18 July 2021 – midnight (AEST) We welcome and thank all applicants however only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. Abt Associates values individuality and celebrates difference with a strong commitment to diversity, equality, gender and racial equity and disability inclusion; we encourage applications from diverse backgrounds, perspectives, and skills so that we can be collectively stronger and have sustained global impact. We are deeply committed to safeguarding, to protect and prevent harm and abuse to individuals we work for and who work for us. Our recruitment and selection procedures reflect our commitment to protecting children and vulnerable adults from abuse and exploitation. We will not tolerate discrimination, harassment, child abuse, sexual abuse, or exploitation in any form, and expect everyone to be treated with respect and dignity. About Abt Associates Abt Associates a mission-driven, global leader with a proven track record in complex program implementation in the international development sector. We offer bold solutions and technical excellence in Health, Economic Growth, Governance, Research & Evaluation, Environment & Energy, Gender Equality & Social Inclusion. Working with our many partners, we have driven measurable social impact for more than 55 years, to achieve our mission of improving the quality of life and economic well-being of people worldwide. We operate in remote and challenging environments and employ more than 3,700 staff in over 50 countries. For more information about us and what we do, visit our website at www.abtassociates.com